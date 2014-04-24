(Corrects to show RPG Property, not RPG Byty, owns Domus)

LONDON, April 24 Netherlands-based property firm Domus and its parent company are to sell up to 250.16 million euros ($345.96 million) of new and existing shares in an Amsterdam listing.

RPG Property B.V., which fully owns Domus, said on Thursday that the price for Domus's IPO had been set 16.50-20.50 euros per share. RPG will sell 9.9 mln existing shares, equal to 55 percent of current issued capital, while Domus will raise around 38 million euros in new shares.

JP Morgan is running the float of the company. RPG Property is controlled by Dutch private equity firm BXR. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)