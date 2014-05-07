PRAGUE May 7 Dutch-based real estate firm Domus, which owns apartments in eastern Czech Republic, scrapped a plan for an initial public offering on Wednesday, citing market conditions.

The firm said in a statement it would continue to "explore strategic options for Domus, which include re-visiting the IPO subject to improved market and geopolitical conditions."

Domus is ultimately owned by BXR, a group of investors including financier Zdenek Bakala, who also owns struggling coal miner New World Resources (NWR) that is now undergoing a capital restructuring. The apartments are in the same region as NWR's coal mines.

