LONDON Nov 3 Diageo said on Monday it had agreed to take full control of Tequila Don Julio through a deal with Jose Cuervo that would also see the British drinks group sell its Bushmills whiskey label.

Under the deal Diageo will take control of the 50 percent of Don Julio that it does not already own as well as a $408 million payment. Completion is expected in early 2015 and should be break even at the profit level by the third year.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Susan Thomas)