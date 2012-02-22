* Q2 EPS $0.70 vs $0.56 a year ago

* Q2 rev rises 8 pct

* Cuts EPS, revenue outlook for FY2012

Feb 22 Donaldson Co, a maker of filtration and exhaust control products, posted a higher quarterly profit, but slightly lowered its fiscal 2012 outlook citing foreign exchange impact.

For fiscal 2012, the company now expects earnings of $3.25 to $3.45 per share, compared with its prior estimate of $3.25 to $3.50. It now expects 2012 revenue of $2.45 billion to $2.55 billion, compared with earlier outlook of $2.45-$2.60 billion.

For the second quarter ended Jan. 31, net income rose to $53.8 million, or 70 cents a share, from $44.6 million, or 56 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $580.9 million. Engine product sales rose 12 percent to $370.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 71 cents a share, on revenue of $603.6 million for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which gained 17 percent in value in the last three months, closed at $76.93 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.