MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 11
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q2 EPS $0.70 vs $0.56 a year ago
* Q2 rev rises 8 pct
* Cuts EPS, revenue outlook for FY2012
Feb 22 Donaldson Co, a maker of filtration and exhaust control products, posted a higher quarterly profit, but slightly lowered its fiscal 2012 outlook citing foreign exchange impact.
For fiscal 2012, the company now expects earnings of $3.25 to $3.45 per share, compared with its prior estimate of $3.25 to $3.50. It now expects 2012 revenue of $2.45 billion to $2.55 billion, compared with earlier outlook of $2.45-$2.60 billion.
For the second quarter ended Jan. 31, net income rose to $53.8 million, or 70 cents a share, from $44.6 million, or 56 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $580.9 million. Engine product sales rose 12 percent to $370.8 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 71 cents a share, on revenue of $603.6 million for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which gained 17 percent in value in the last three months, closed at $76.93 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 10 Airbus could move production of new aircraft models out of Britain if the European plane-maker's "non-negotiable" demands over the free movement of people and trade tariffs are not delivered in upcoming Brexit talks, the Sunday Times reported.