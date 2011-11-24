OSLO Nov 24 Danish energy company Dong has drilled a dry well in the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday.

The partners in production license 518 are Dong (40 percent), Norwegian minnow North Energy (30 percent), Front Exploration (20 percent) and London-listed Valiant Petroleum (10 percent). (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)