BRIEF-Gulf Medical Projects Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago
May 23 Dong-E-E-Jiao Co Ltd :
* Says it to list entire holding 37.5 percent stake in Shandong Ahua Packing & Printing Co., Ltd for sale at 40.95 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uQAcj0
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.