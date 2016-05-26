(Repeats item with no changes)
COPENHAGEN May 26 Denmark's DONG Energy
IPO-DONG.CO on Thursday set an indicative price range for its
planned initial public offering (IPO) implying a market value of
83.5 billion to 106.5 billion Danish crowns ($12.6-16.0
billion).
The state-controlled utility and wind farm developer said
the offer price would be determined through a bookbuilding
process from Thursday through June 8, and that the share will be
traded on Copenhagen's stock exchange from June 9.
DONG said up to 17.4 percent of its shares would be sold at
the IPO, and that the Danish state would keep a 50.1 percent
stake.
($1 = 6.6521 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)