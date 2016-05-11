COPENHAGEN May 11 Danish majority state-owned utility DONG energy IPO-DONG.CO will likely announce its plan for an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, two people involved in the process said on Wednesday.

Dong Energy, Europe's largest offshore wind farm developer, said in September it intended to pursue an IPO within 18 months.

The intention to float announcement on Thursday is expected to be followed by a prospectus within weeks, the sources said.

A spokesman for Dong Energy declined to comment.

Analysts have told local media the IPO will value the company at around 80 billion Danish crowns ($12 billion), making it the largest ever flotation in Denmark.

The government sold 18 percent of DONG Energy to a group of investors led by Goldman Sachs in 2014. The government has said it will keep a 51 percent stake in the company after the flotation.

Last year, Copenhagen hired JP Morgan Securities, Morgan Stanley and Nordea Markets to help manage the IPO.

Citigroup Global Markets, Danske Bank and UBS were selected as joint bookrunners, with RBC Capital Markets, Rabobank and ABG Sundal Collier appointed as co-lead managers. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Susan Thomas)