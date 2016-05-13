COPENHAGEN May 13 Denmark's DONG Energy IPO-DONG.CO could be valued at more than $15 billion, according to two of the banks involved in the company's planned initial public offering (IPO), Danish newspaper Berlingske reported on Friday.

The majority state-owned utility and offshore wind farm developer said on Thursday it planned to list on the Copenhagen stock exchange this summer in what could be Europe's biggest share float this year.

So far, external analysts have assessed that its market value could be as high as 85 billion Danish crowns ($13.0 billion).

But research notes from Danske Bank and Nordea seen by Berlingske value DONG Energy at more than 100 billion Danish crowns ($15.3 billion), the media said.

Research notes from the banks behind initial public offerings are normally not disclosed to the public.

DONG and Nordea declined to comment on Friday, while Danske Bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

If DONG is valued at 100 billion crowns, the stake Goldman Sachs bought for around 8 billion crowns in 2014 would have increased in value to almost 18 billion crowns, Berlingske said.

DONG's earnings have improved significantly in recent years and the company posted a 35 percent rise in first quarter core operating profit last month, mainly driven by its offshore wind business.

The Danish company has not provided a listing date, but normally an intention to float is followed by a prospectus within a few weeks and a flotation a couple of weeks after that.

JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, UBS, RBC, Rabobank and ABG Sundal Collier are also involved in the IPO.

($1 = 6.5510 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Alexander Smith)