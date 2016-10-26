COPENHAGEN Oct 26 Danish utility DONG Energy said on Wednesday it is reviewing strategic options for the future of its oil and gas business.

The company said in a statement it had engaged J.P. Morgan to conduct a preliminary market assessment concerning the business, which it did not view as a long-term strategic commitment.

DONG also said its financial outlook for 2016 was unchanged. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by John Stonestreet)