* Demand should adapt to green energy supply swings

* This can help users minimise costs, maximise revenue

* New niche could grow and migrate to wholesale markets

By Vera Eckert and Jens Hack

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 German industry should be more adaptable when dealing with the frustrating fluctuations in renewable energy supply and costs, the head of Danish utility Dong Energy A/S's German unit said.

Foregoing or delaying planned power consumption and receiving revenue in return could help German industry's increasing reliance on renewables, Mathias Wendel said.

Industries that could benefit from being more flexible in their power demand - with the help of software, equipment and marketing services - were drinking water providers, breweries, metals and chemical firms.

Dong, a quarter owned by Goldman Sachs along with the Danish state, has offshore Europe wind interests and, unlike other German utilities, is unencumbered by phasing out nuclear or fossil fuels assets as Germany changes its energy policy.

It sees itself well placed to help industry and local utilities exploit Germany's major shift to fluctuating power supply, rather than falling victim to costly supply swings.

"Demand Response (DR) -- the market for flexibility -- will grow, it is currently still dormant," Wendel said in an interview during an energy conference on Thursday.

"Many industrial customer do not know how flexible they can be, until they see the economic benefit."

The conference heard that political consensus is set to drive wind and solar power to above half of Germany's electricity supply within a decade, double the current level. Producers and grid firms must adapt, as power cannot be stored large-scale.

So, it seems, must hundreds of companies in Germany's powerful manufacturing industry, which relies on affordable energy and employs 60 percent of all workers.

HOT TREND

Wendel said DR may become a new hot trend supporting Germany's energy transition.

"We are restructuring the energy system and have reached 80 gigawatt (GW) of renewable capacity, that is nearly the maximum (demand) load," he said.

"We have highly fluctuating contributions that we try and press into the old energy world, assuming omnipresent energy at low cost. But we need a shift to buy it when it is cheap, when there is enough wind and sunshine."

Wendel that "several tens of thousands" of euros of savings per installed megawatt (MW) - the size of a small combined power and heat plant - could be achieved by his customers per year.

Other utilities seeking to offer customers savings or income maximisation that way are Mannheim utility MVV, Munich's Thuega and Aachen group Trianel, among many others.

"For the consumer industries this is the next step towards keeping its competitiveness," Wendel said. DR systems are already better established in the United States.

Wendel said that the new segment could move out of small but lucrative niche markets for the provision of balancing power to keep grid stability, to possibly become a mass product.

"We do not only look at reserve power provision. We want to take flexibility wholesale," he said. (Editing by William Hardy)