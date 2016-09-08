(Adds link to graphic)
LONDON, Sept 8 Dong Energy has installed the
first of the world's largest wind turbines, which are taller and
wider than the London Eye, at its Burbo Bank windfarm off the
coast of Britain in the Irish Sea, it said on Thursday.
The 32 turbines, made by Vestas, will each be able
to generate 8 megawatts (MW) of electricity, stand 195 metres
tall from sea level and have a rotor diameter of 164 metres. reut.rs/2c11Gtm
"This will be the first commercial deployment of the world's
largest wind turbines," Benj Sykes, Dong's UK country manager
for wind power, told Reuters.
Combined, the 32 turbines will create enough electricity to
power around 230,000 homes.
The largest turbines currently installed, at Dong's
Westermost Rough wind farm off the Yorkshire coast, in the North
Sea, have a 6 MW capacity and are around 177 metres tall.
Britain is seeking new electricity generation to replace its
aging coal and nuclear power stations and has said around 10
gigawatts of offshore wind capacity could be installed by the
end of the decade.
The extension to the existing Burbo Bank wind farm, which
comprises of 25 smaller 3.6 MW turbines, will likely be
completed by the first half of 2017.
"Using larger turbines is a critical part of the industry's
drive in getting costs down," Sykes said.
"Each turbine needs foundations, cables to an onshore
substation and maintenance, so the more megawatts you can
generate from each turbine, the lower the overall cost per MW."
Dong has a target to drive down costs of
offshore wind power to 100 euros ($112.48) per megawatt hour
(MWh) by 2020.
The Burbo Bank extension has already secured a minimum price
for the electricity generated through Britain's contracts for
difference (CfD) scheme of 150 pounds ($200) MWh for 15 years.
Britain's government has said its next round of CfD
renewable funding will focus on offshore wind, but the subsidies
will be dependent on the wind industry's ability to drive down
its costs.
($1 = 0.8890 euros)
($1 = 0.7477 pounds)
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Susan Thomas)