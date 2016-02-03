LONDON Feb 3 DONG Energy IPO-DONG.CO will
build the Hornsea Project One offshore wind farm in Britain,
which should be the world's largest when it is completed, the
Danish energy company said on Wednesday.
The 1.2-gigawatt wind farm off the Yorkshire coast should be
fully commissioned by 2020 and will meet the electricity demands
of more than one million homes in Britain, DONG Energy said in a
statement.
Hornsea's capacity will be nearly double the capacity of
DONG's planned Walney Extension wind farm in the Irish Sea which
will have a 660-megawatt capacity.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Susan Thomas)