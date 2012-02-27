COPENHAGEN Feb 27 Danish state-owned oil
and gas group DONG Energy is to develop an oil field
in the Danish North Sea with Germany's Bayerngas, a project
requiring a total investment of 12.2 billion Danish crowns
($2.21 billion).
DONG Energy said on Monday it would be the operator, with a
60 per cent stake in the Hejre field, and its share of the
investment would be 7.3 billion crowns. Bayerngas, a gas
transport and distribution company based in Munich, would hold a
40 per cent stake.
The group estimated the total reserves of the Hejre field to
be about 170 million barrels of oil equivalent, of which DONG's
share would be about 100 million barrels.
($1 = 5.5231 Danish crowns)
