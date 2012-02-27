COPENHAGEN Feb 27 Danish state-owned oil and gas group DONG Energy is to develop an oil field in the Danish North Sea with Germany's Bayerngas, a project requiring a total investment of 12.2 billion Danish crowns ($2.21 billion).

DONG Energy said on Monday it would be the operator, with a 60 per cent stake in the Hejre field, and its share of the investment would be 7.3 billion crowns. Bayerngas, a gas transport and distribution company based in Munich, would hold a 40 per cent stake.

The group estimated the total reserves of the Hejre field to be about 170 million barrels of oil equivalent, of which DONG's share would be about 100 million barrels. ($1 = 5.5231 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Will Waterman)