COPENHAGEN, June 25 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems said on Monday it will close production at its factory in Hohhot, China, cutting 300-350 jobs in the process.

The world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer said it would phase out production of the kilowatt turbines, including the V52-850 kilowatt and V60-850 kilowatt turbines produced at the Hohhot factory, due to expected low market demand in coming years.

Closing production at the factory will occur over the summer and will lead to annual savings of around 10 million euros, Vestas said in the statement.

The cost of closing the factory would be covered by the 2012 guidance for special items of 50-100 million euros, it said. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Alison Birrane)