* Goldman Sachs takes 19 pct stake
* Pension funds ATP, PFA take 5 and 2 pct respectively
* Parties say they will seek IPO when conditions are right
* $2 billion of new funds for DONG's offshore wind ambitions
By Mette Fraende and Geert De Clercq
COPENHAGEN, Oct 2 Goldman Sachs and two
Danish pension funds are to buy a combined 26 percent stake in
Danish state-owned oil and gas group DONG Energy for 11 billion
Danish crowns ($2.00 billion) and plan an IPO for the firm, the
companies said.
The investment via a capital increase will allow DONG
to strengthen its balance sheet and pursue an
ambition to become a leading player in offshore wind energy.
Already European market leader with 2 gigawatts of offshore
wind power installed in Denmark, Britain and Germany, DONG wants
to more than triple that to 6.5 gigawatt by 2020, its CEO told
Reuters in August.
"Once the agreement is finalised, the company can also in
the future invest significantly in offshore wind turbines and
exploration and production of oil and gas," Danish Finance
Minister Bjarne Corydon said in a statement.
Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division official Andrew
Wolff said the bank believed in DONG's strategy and would help
it "provide environmentally friendly energy and infrastructure
for European markets".
Goldman Sachs will subscribe to new shares worth 8
billion crowns, giving it a stake of about 19 percent. Danish
pension fund Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension (ATP) will
subscribe 2.2 billion crowns for a 5 percent stake and Pension
Forsikringsaktieselskab (PFA) 0.8 billion crowns for a 2 percent
stake.
The deal would see the state's ownership reduced from around
81 percent to about 60 percent, and was based on a valuation of
31.5 billion crowns ($5.74 billion) before the capital increase.
SELL-BACK CLAUSE
DONG and its new investors said in a statement they would
seek an initial public offering when conditions are right.
But they added that if an IPO has not been completed
following the release of financial statements for the 2017
financial year, the new investors would have the option to sell
their shares back to the Danish State on pre-agreed terms. It
gave no further detail on the sell-back clause.
An IPO would further break open the near-total public
control over the utility sector in Scandinavia, where Finland's
Fortum - which is 50.76 percent state-owned - is the only major
listed public utility.
Sweden's finance minister said last week that a listing of
Swedish utility Vattenfall was not currently on the
agenda, although bankers have told Reuters the firm is starting
to prepare the ground for a sale or a stock market flotation of
its ailing European business.
NEGATIVE RATINGS OUTLOOK
DONG Chief Executive Henrik Poulsen, who took the reins in
August 2012, is refocusing the firm's investments and
strengthening its balance sheet.
He has said that 50 percent of DONG's future investments
will go towards offshore wind and 40 percent to DONG's
traditional business of oil and gas exploration and production
in the seas around Denmark.
At the announcement of 2012 results in February, Poulsen
said DONG planned to divest 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.80
billion) of non-core assets in 2013-14, cut costs by 1.2 billion
and raise 6 to 8 billion crowns of new equity.
In the past year, DONG has sold more than 8 billion crowns
worth of assets - including Danish, Polish, and Norwegian
onshore wind projects - and announced nearly 1,000 job cuts.
Its 36 billion crown debt is rated BBB+, three notches above
junk, and is on negative outlook with Standard and Poor's and
Fitch.