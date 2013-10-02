COPENHAGEN Oct 2 Danish state-owned oil and gas
group DONG Energy said funds managed by Goldman
Sachs and two Danish pension funds, will invest 11
billion Danish crowns ($2 billion) in the group in return for
new shares.
Goldman Sachs will subscribe for new shares worth 8 billion
crowns, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension (ATP) for 2.2 billion
and PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab (PFA)for 0.8 billion.
This would value the company at 31.5 billion crown prior to the
capital increase, the group said in the statement.
The parties have agreed to seek an initial public offering
(IPO) of DONG Energy when conditions are right, it said.