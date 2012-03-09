* 2011 EBITDA steady at 13.8 bln Danish crowns

* Group says sees 2012 EBITDA at 2011 levels

* Sees 2013 EBITDA "significantly" above 2010-2012 levels

COPENHAGEN, March 9 Danish state-owned oil and gas group DONG Energy on Friday reported steady 2011 core profits compared with a year ago, partly due to lower gas sales earnings, and said 2012 profits would also stall.

Oil and gas production edged up to 26.4 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2011 from 24.4 million boe the previous year, while electricity generation amounted to 20.4 terawatt hours from 20.2 TWh, the company said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 13.8 billion Danish crowns ($2.46 billion) from 14.1 billion in 2010.

"In Energy Markets, EBITDA was down 1.0 billion crowns at 2.0 billion, primarily reflecting lower earnings from gas sales under fixed-price and oil-indexed contracts," Dong said in the statement.

Gas sales, excluding consumption at DONG's own power plants, rose to the equivalent of 115.6 TWh in 2010 from 108.5 TWh.

Oil production rose a modest 3 percent to 9.3 million boe and gas output, primarily from DONG's stake in the Ormen Lange field in Norway, which increased by 11 percent to 17.1 million boe, the company said.

DONG Energy, the world's leading developer of offshore wind power, said it aimed to double EBITDA by 2015 compared with 2009 by means of organic investments, and was well on the way to achieving these targets. ($1 = 5.6013 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; editing by James Jukwey)