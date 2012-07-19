COPENHAGEN, July 19 Denmark's DONG Energy
has signed a framework deal with Germany's Siemens
for supply and servicing of 300 huge wind turbines
with total capacity of 1,800 megawatts, state-owned DONG said on
Thursday.
The deal is for 6-megawatt turbines, a huge new turbine for
offshore installations, DONG Energy said.
DONG gave no value for the deal, but as a rule of thumb wind
turbines cost around 1 million euros ($1.23 million) per MW of
capacity.
"The turbines will be installed at selected DONG Energy
offshore wind farms in the UK in the period 2014-2017," the
company said in a statement.
The agreement will enable DONG Energy to install a
significantly larger turbine from 2014 than the turbines known
today, it added.
($1 = 0.8154 euros)
(Reporting by John Acher)