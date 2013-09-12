* Dong to test two 6-MW offshore turbines at Gunfleet Sands
* Step forward in new wave of offshore wind technology
LONDON, Sept 12 Dong Energy launched
a project on Thursday to test two new giant offshore turbines at
its wind farm off England's Essex coast, marking a step forward
in the next generation of wind turbine technology.
British energy minister Greg Barker opened the extension to
Dong's 172-megawatt (MW) Gunfleet Sands wind farm, off
Clacton-on-Sea. The 6-MW turbines were supplied by Siemens
.
The Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said the
turbines have the potential significantly to cut the cost of
producing renewable energy from offshore wind.
The turbines will be tested to help Dong understand how the
technology could be rolled out in future British projects.
Last year, Danish state-owned oil and gas group Dong agreed
to buy 300 giant offshore wind turbines with a total capacity of
1,800 MW from Siemens for its British wind farms.
Financial details were not disclosed, but wind turbines
usually cost around 1 million euros ($1.3 million) per MW of
capacity.
Many turbines installed off the British coastline are
variations on those designed for use onshore.
"The new generation used at Gunfleet will be more
cost-effective and efficient, improving the UK's energy security
and increasing the amount of energy generated from renewables,"
DECC said in a statement.