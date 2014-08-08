BRIEF-Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering, approval to list on NASDAQ
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
Aug 8 Baotou Dongbao Bio-tech Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 375.6 million yuan (61.02 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qZYU7P; bit.ly/1u5ltIk
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1557 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
* Says it will retire 85 million shares( 4 percent of outstanding ) of its common stock on May 31