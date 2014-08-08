Aug 8 Baotou Dongbao Bio-tech Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 375.6 million yuan (61.02 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qZYU7P; bit.ly/1u5ltIk

