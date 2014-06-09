BRIEF-Walvax Biotechnology unit receives GMP certificate
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Yunnan Food and Drug Administration
June 9 Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 38.5 million shares to end, shares to start trading on June 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 27, for FY 2016