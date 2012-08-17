COPENHAGEN Aug 17 Denmark's DONG Energy has engaged Barclays, Danske Bank , JP Morgan and Nordea to hold a road show for investors ahead of a possible bond issue of benchmark size, DONG said on Friday.

The series of meetings with European fixed-income investors will begin on Aug. 20, state-controlled DONG Energy said.

"A debt capital markets transaction of benchmark size may follow, subject to market conditions," the Danish oil, gas and power producer said. (Reporting by John Acher)