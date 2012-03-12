* Eldrup leaves by mutual consent, group says

* CFO Thomsen named interim replacement (Adds details, quotes)

COPENHAGEN, March 12 Danish state-owned oil, gas and power producer DONG Energy said chief executive Anders Eldrup would step down and that the process of finding a replacement had already begun.

The company said Eldrup, CEO for 11 years, was leaving by "mutual consent", but gave no reason for his departure.

Chief Financial Officer Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen is the acting chief executive, it said in a statement.

"Our strategy and investment programme are sound, so the strategic direction will continue unchanged," chairman Fritz Schur said in the statement. "We will also maintain our ambitious target to double earnings in 2015 compared with 2009."

Schur said Eldrup had made a huge contribution and was "handing over a strong, well-run company".

Eldrup, 63, was not immediately available for comment.

A former senior finance ministry official, Eldrup led the company, formerly Danish Oil and Natural Gas (DONG), through a period of consolidation in the Danish energy sector, forming DONG Energy in 2006.

He oversaw DONG Energy's growth into the world's leading developer of offshore wind parks, with 1.3 gigawatts of capacity in operation and about 1.1 GW under construction, mainly off Denmark and in Britain.

Eldrup was also in charge when the government shelved plans for a bourse listing and IPO in 2008 due to a global crisis in financial markets.

DONG Energy had made a net profit of 2.9 billion Danish crowns ($511.73 million) in 2011, on revenue of 56.8 billion, and the board has proposed a dividend of 1.5 billion crowns.

($1 = 5.6670 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by David Hulmes)