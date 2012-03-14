* Chairman says board lost confidence in Eldrup
* Cites "unusual" contract terms for some employees
* Says Eldrup did not seek personal gain
COPENHAGEN, March 14 Danish state-owned
DONG Energy A/S said it fired its chief executive
Anders Eldrup after it found out he had granted certain key
employees excessively generous contract terms.
DONG Energy, an oil, gas and electricity producer, had
announced on Monday that Eldrup, CEO for 11 years, was leaving
by "mutual consent", without giving further reasons for his
departure.
But in a statement on Wednesday, the company said its board
of directors fired Eldrup and would launch an investigation into
the contracts he had approved for a small number of employees.
"In the last few days, the board of directors of DONG Energy
has uncovered circumstances that have led to a unanimous board
having lost confidence in Anders Eldrup," DONG said in a
statement. "These circumstances involve some unusual employment
and termination terms for a few key employees in DONG Energy."
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by David Hulmes and David
Holmes)