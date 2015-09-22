COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 Goldman Sachs will
likely keep a stake in Danish utility DONG Energy after shares
in the company are listed in the next 18 months, Michael Spect
Bruun, a partner of the investment bank, was quoted saying by
newspaper Borsen on Tuesday.
The government sold 18 percent of DONG to a group of
investors led by Goldman in January last year, prompting public
protests and the departure of the Socialist People's Party from
the ruling coalition because of what it believed was the bank's
role in the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Spect Bruun told Borsen that Goldman is a long-term investor
in DONG, Europe's largest offshore wind farm developer. The
Danish government said last Friday it intends to pursue an
initial public offering (IPO) of its shares within 18 month.
Analysts expect the IPO will value the company at between 50
billion Danish crowns ($7.5 billon) and 70 billion, making it
the largest ever flotation in Denmark.
($1 = 6.6747 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David Holmes)