* To more than triple offshore wind capacity by 2020
* Divests from onshore wind; scales back LNG, gas storage
* Cuts nearly 1,000 jobs, sold $1.4 bln in assets
* Plan to raise new equity delayed by a year to end 2014
By Geert De Clercq
COPENHAGEN, Aug 21 Danish utility DONG Energy is
staking its future on a new focus on offshore wind energy in a
strategy switch setting it apart from most of its mainstream
European peers.
Already European market leader with 2 gigawatt of offshore
wind power installed in Denmark, Britain and Germany, DONG wants
to more than triple that to 6.5 gigawatt by 2020. One gigawatt
provides electricity for nearly one million households.
"We see significant growth in offshore wind in the next
10-plus years and we are well-positioned to tap into that,"
Chief Executive Henrik Poulsen told Reuters in a telephone
interview.
He said in future 50 percent of DONG's investments will go
towards offshore wind and 40 percent to oil and gas exploration
and production in the seas around Denmark, DONG's traditional
business.
But the state-controlled utility, the dominant power
supplier in Danish homes and businesses, plans no further
commitment to liquefied natural gas (LNG), gas storage, onshore
wind, hydro power, gas-fired and waste-fired power plants and
electric vehicles.
Another 10 percent of investments will go towards its power
plants, grid and retail business while in coming years, DONG
will invest 3-3.5 billion crowns in the conversion of its Danish
power stations from fossil fuels to wood pellets and wood chips.
Poulsen's plan to focus wholly on offshore wind is in
contrast to other major utilities which have chosen to spin off
separate units to pursue renewable power generation, such as EDP
Renewables, the subsidiary of Portugal's EDP,
and Enel Green, controlled by Italy's Enel.
SELL-OFFS
Poulsen, who became CEO in August 2012, is restructuring
heavily to fund the new focus and drive up the share of total
output from renewables, which stood at 30 percent in 2012,
according to company documents.
At the announcement of 2012 results in February, he said
DONG planned to divest 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.80 billion)
of non-core assets in 2013-14, cut costs by 1.2 billion and
raise 6-8 billion crowns of new equity.
Six months later, DONG has sold more than 8 billion crowns
($1.4 billion) worth of assets, including Danish, Polish, and
Norwegian onshore wind projects and a Norwegian power station.
On Tuesday, DONG said it would cut 350-400 jobs in coming
weeks, after announcing 550 job cuts in November, which leaves
DONG with close to 7,000 staff.
Poulsen said that a plan to raise equity this year from new
or existing shareholders would be "in place in 2014 at the
latest."
DONG - Dansk Olie og Naturgas - was founded in 1972 and
merged with five other Danish energy and utilities firms in
2006.
It is 80 percent owned by the state, 11 percent by
consumer-owned energy group SEAS-NVE and 9 percent by public
utilities and municipalities.
STRUGGLING
Like most European utilities, DONG is struggling with
falling power demand, low CO2 prices and high debt.
Its 36 billion crown debt is rated BBB+, three notches above
junk, and is on negative outlook with Standard and Poor's and
Fitch.
Poulsen said that, despite the harsh environment for
European utilities, DONG's push into offshore will succeed
because of its experience building wind farms at sea and its
knowledge of the supply chain.
The main suppliers of offshore turbines in Europe are
Germany's Siemens and Denmark's Vestas.
Poulsen added DONG's partnership model allows it to spread
the risk - it has an ownership share of 1.4 gigawatt of its 2 GW
installed capacity. In July, DONG and partners opened the 630
megawatt London Array, the world's largest.
In the UK, DONG also works with utility Centrica and
in France it is part of an offshore wind consortium led by EDF
and Alstom.
DONG's competitors include EDP Renewables, Spain's Iberdrola
and Germany's RWE in an industry that still
depends strongly on state subsidies.
"It is an industry in a maturing phase and while we work
hard to bring the cost down, over the next years there will be a
need for subsidies," Poulsen said.
($1 = 5.5546 Danish crowns)
