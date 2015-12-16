SYDNEY Dec 16 China's second-largest citrus
fruit producer, Dongfang Modern Agriculture, will use
some of the proceeds from its Australian listing to more than
double the land it owns at home.
The move, the first such step by a Chinese agricultural
firm, comes as Australia increasingly emerges as a destination
for companies in China looking to raise capital as a lengthy
wait and market volatility discourage them from listing at home.
Dongfang Modern said in a statement that it was buying 5,270
hectares (13,022 acres) of land via two deals in the province of
Jiangxi for A$106 million ($76 million). The company will own
more than 8,000 hectares after the deals are completed.
The firm said the investment would be partially funded from
the nearly A$40 million it raised through its listing on the
Australian Securities Exchange in October. It had targeted a
capital raising of A$50 million.
"We are delivering upon the expansion plans outlined within
our IPO prospectus, and will seek further opportunities to grow
within the world's largest agribusiness sector, China," said
Executive Chairman Hongwei Cai.
Meanwhile, China Dairy Corporation, a privately owned milk
producer plans a A$20 million listing to fund Australian
investment and domestic land expansion.
Chinese companies listing in Australia must overcome
language barriers and a reluctance by Australian investors to
embrace an investment prospect which has underperformed
severely.
Just a handful of Chinese companies that have listed on the
ASX since 1996 remain trading at or above their listing price,
Reuters data shows.
($1 = 1.3895 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)