March 27 Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 130.9 percent y/y at 50.2 million yuan ($8.08 million)

* Dongfeng says in 2014 aims for sales of 321,000 cars and revenues 20.3 billion yuan versus 272,000 cars and revenues 19.3 billion yuan in 2013

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hud97v

($1 = 6.2094 Chinese Yuan)