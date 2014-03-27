BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Atuomobile to pay cash 6.42 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 6.42 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 27 Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 130.9 percent y/y at 50.2 million yuan ($8.08 million)
* Dongfeng says in 2014 aims for sales of 321,000 cars and revenues 20.3 billion yuan versus 272,000 cars and revenues 19.3 billion yuan in 2013
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hud97v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it plans to pay cash 6.42 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says Q1 pre-tax profit reaches 1.2 trillion dong ($52.8 million) - Sabeco's chief executive Le Hong Xanh told shareholders at the company's annual shareholder meeting Further company coverage: ($1 = 22,735 dong) (Reporting By Mai Nguyen)