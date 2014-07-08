UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
July 8 Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd
* Says sold 129,321 cars in H1, down 8.29 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oDshs1
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.