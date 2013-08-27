HONG KONG Aug 27 Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd
, the Chinese partner of Nissan Motors Co and
Honda Motor Co, posted a 3.1 percent rise in first-half
earnings, weighed down its Sino-Japanese car ventures that have
struggled to fully recover following an outbreak of anti-Japan
sentiment last year.
Dongfeng, China's second-largest automaker, made 5.5 billion
yuan ($890 million) in net profit during the January-June
period, compared with 5.37 billion yuan a year earlier, the
company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
China and Japan have been embroiled in a diplomatic row over
disputed islands that triggered waves of anti-Japan protests and
a boycott of Japanese goods last year.
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Writing by Samuel Shen;
Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)