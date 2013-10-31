(Corrects currency conversion in second paragraph)
SHANGHAI Oct 31 China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co
Ltd, which is in capital injection talks with
struggling French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, posted
a 39 percent rise in third-quarter profit on the back of China's
auto market recovery.
Net profit rose to 2.45 billion yuan ($402.05 mln) during
the July-September period, according to Reuters calculations
based on nine-month earnings data released by the automaker on
Thursday.
Dongfeng made 1.76 billion yuan in quarterly profit a year
earlier.
State-owned Dongfeng, which operates joint ventures in China
with PSA, Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co,
said consolidated net profit during the first nine months rose
to 7.95 billion yuan from 7.1 billion yuan a year earlier, up
around 12 percent.
The results were weighed down by its Sino-Japanese car
ventures that have struggled to fully recover following an
outbreak of anti-Japanese sentiment last year.
PSA is preparing a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) capital
increase in which Chinese partner Dongfeng and the French
government would take matching stakes in the carmaker, people
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier this month.
A Dongfeng executive said last week the company is still
weighing the benefits of investing in PSA, hinting a deal with
the French carmaker could take a long time.
($1 = 6.0938 Chinese yuan)
