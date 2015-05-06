(Recasts with company statement)
By Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING May 6 One of China's biggest
state-owned automakers, Dongfeng Motor Corp, said on Wednesday a
provincial Communist Party official would become its new
chairman amid media reports the government was preparing to
merge it with peer China FAW Group Corp.
Dongfeng Motor, the parent of Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd
and which has joint ventures with Nissan Motor Co Ltd
and Honda Motor Co Ltd in China, said Jilin
province Vice Party Secretary Zhu Yanfeng would replace current
chairman Xu Ping.
In its statement, Dongfeng said Xu would be appointed to
another position, and a person with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters Xu was now poised to become the chairman of FAW, which
has joint ventures with Volkswagen AG and Toyota
Motor Corp.
A FAW spokesman declined to comment.
Zhu is former president at FAW. News of his appointment
comes a day after Dongfeng and FAW temporarily suspended trading
in the shares of their listed units to check into Chinese media
reports that said the companies were merging.
Dongfeng Motor Group Co resumed trading on Tuesday, saying
it had not received any information from the authorities about a
merger, but Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd, FAW Car Co
Ltd and Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile Co Ltd
remained halted.
The central government generally directs leadership changes
and restructuring at major state-controlled firms.
"The purpose of the leadership exchange is to rebuild and
revive FAW, which has been in trouble lately," the person with
knowledge of the matter said, declining to be named as all the
changes had yet to be announced.
FAW Group Chairman Xu Jianyi is under investigation for
"violating party discipline", a euphemism for corruption, the
Communist Party's lead disciplinary agency said in March.
Dongfeng and FAW are subject to the Chinese government's
efforts to restructure inefficient state firms and have also
been targeted in President Xi Jinping's effort to crack down on
corruption.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Additional reporting by Jake
Spring; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Miral Fahmy)