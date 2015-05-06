(Recasts with company statement)

By Norihiko Shirouzu

BEIJING May 6 One of China's biggest state-owned automakers, Dongfeng Motor Corp, said on Wednesday a provincial Communist Party official would become its new chairman amid media reports the government was preparing to merge it with peer China FAW Group Corp.

Dongfeng Motor, the parent of Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and which has joint ventures with Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd in China, said Jilin province Vice Party Secretary Zhu Yanfeng would replace current chairman Xu Ping.

In its statement, Dongfeng said Xu would be appointed to another position, and a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters Xu was now poised to become the chairman of FAW, which has joint ventures with Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Corp.

A FAW spokesman declined to comment.

Zhu is former president at FAW. News of his appointment comes a day after Dongfeng and FAW temporarily suspended trading in the shares of their listed units to check into Chinese media reports that said the companies were merging.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co resumed trading on Tuesday, saying it had not received any information from the authorities about a merger, but Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd, FAW Car Co Ltd and Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile Co Ltd remained halted.

The central government generally directs leadership changes and restructuring at major state-controlled firms.

"The purpose of the leadership exchange is to rebuild and revive FAW, which has been in trouble lately," the person with knowledge of the matter said, declining to be named as all the changes had yet to be announced.

FAW Group Chairman Xu Jianyi is under investigation for "violating party discipline", a euphemism for corruption, the Communist Party's lead disciplinary agency said in March.

Dongfeng and FAW are subject to the Chinese government's efforts to restructure inefficient state firms and have also been targeted in President Xi Jinping's effort to crack down on corruption. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Additional reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Miral Fahmy)