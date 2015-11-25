BEIJING Nov 25 Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd
said it removed President Zhu Fushou from his
position, after the government launched an investigation on him
for suspected graft earlier this month.
China's second-largest automaker appointed Li Shaozhu, an
executive director, as its authorized representative, the
company said in a stock exchange filing.
Zhu could not immediately be reached for comment.
Zhu is the latest automotive executive to be sacked on
suspicions of corruption. The former chairman of China FAW Group
Corp was expelled from the Communist Party for graft
earlier this year in President Xi Jinping's larger corruption
crackdown.
Dongfeng has joint ventures with Japan's Honda Motor
and Nissan Motor as well as France's Peugeot
SA.
