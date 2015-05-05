BEIJING May 5 Chinese state-owned automakers
Dongfeng Motor Corp and FAW Group halted trading in
shares of their listed subsidiaries on Tuesday, with Dongfeng
saying it checked into Chinese reports that the two companies
would merge.
Dongfeng Motor Group resumed trading Tuesday
afternoon, saying it investigated the matter and had not
received any information from authorities.
Trading in Dongfeng Automobile Co, FAW Car Co
and Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile
remained halted. FAW said the stoppage in trading was due to
media reports of not previously released information.
Dongfeng acknowledged that the media reports said Jilin
province Vice Party Secretary Zhu Yanfeng would become Dongfeng
chairman and that current Chairman Xu Ping would become the
chairman of FAW Group.
Dongfeng and FAW are subject to the Chinese government's
efforts to restructure inefficient state firms and have also
been targeted in Chinese President Xi Jinping's effort to crack
down on corruption.
FAW Group Chairman Xu Jianyi is under investigation for
"violating party discipline", a euphemism for corruption, the
Communist Party's lead disciplinary agency said in
March.
The central government generally directs leadership changes
and restructuring of major state-owned firms.
Yu Jiyang, a spokesman for FAW, said there was no official
information related to the chairmanship or a potential merger.
Dongfeng Motor Corp has joint ventures with Nissan Motor
and Honda Motor, while FAW has JVs with
Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Stephen Coates)