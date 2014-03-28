BRIEF-Lanakam FY 2016 net loss shrinks at 169,529 euros
* FY 2016 turnover at 1.7 million euros ($1.85 million)versus 2.0 million euros year ago
BEIJING, March 28 The chairman of China's Dongfeng Motor Group said on Friday that cooperation with French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen is not limited to certain geographical regions, and that Brazil and Russia are possible future areas.
Xu Ping told a media briefing in Beijing that the Asia-Pacific region was just a "starting point" for the two companies, which earlier this week officially signed an alliance that would give much-needed cash to the troubled French automaker.
The two announced this week they would deepen their joint business in China and jointly build a presence in Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu)
* FY 2016 turnover at 1.7 million euros ($1.85 million)versus 2.0 million euros year ago
April 26 Walt Disney Co 's ESPN television unit is laying off about 10 percent of its 1,000 on-air staff, according to a source familiar with the situation.