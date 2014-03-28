(Adds executive quotes, background)
BEIJING, March 28 The chairman of China's
Dongfeng Motor Group said on Friday that cooperation
with French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen is not
limited to the Asia-Pacific, and that Brazil and Russia are
possible future markets.
The Asia-Pacific region is just a "starting point" for the
two firms' collaboration, Donfeng chairman Xu Ping told a media
briefing in Beijing. The two companies officially signed an
alliance earlier this week that will give a much-needed cash
injection to the troubled French automaker.
The two firms, which have a well-established joint venture
in China, announced they would deepen their business in the
country and planned to triple total sales to 1.5 million
vehicles by 2020. They also aim to jointly build a presence in
Southeast Asia.
Chinese carmakers, including Dongfeng, have been ramping up
overseas expansion by building manufacturing plants overseas and
taking stakes in struggling foreign carmakers.
Earlier this week in Paris, during Chinese president Xi
Jinping's European tour, top officials from Dongfeng and Peugeot
sealed a framework deal for state-owned Dongfeng and the French
government to take matching 14 percent stakes in Peugeot in a
three billion euro ($4.1 billion) deal.
Dongfeng and Peugeot plan to develop new cars in an effort
to grab a bigger share of China's huge auto market, which is
projected to grow further through 2020. They also hope to export
more cars to other markets in Asia, especially those in the
populous Southeast Asia region.
