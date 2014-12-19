SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI Dec 19 Chinese authorities
are investigating an executive of Dongfeng Motor Group Co
, which has a joint venture with Nissan Motor Co
, for alleged disciplinary violations, Dongfeng said on
Friday.
Ren Yong, a supervisor at state-owned Dongfeng Motor and
vice president of the joint venture between Dongfeng and Nissan,
will be removed from his administrative roles and duties pending
the result of the probe into "suspected serious disciplinary
violations", the Chinese automaker said in a filing to the Hong
Kong stock exchange.
The statement did not give further details about the alleged
violations.
Ren did not reply to an email seeking comment, while a
Nissan spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
The investigation comes at a time when China is intensifying
an anti-corruption drive, with President Xi Jinping vowing to
clean up the government and the corporate sector.
It also complicates Nissan's efforts to revive sales in the
country. The Japanese carmaker posted its fifth consecutive
monthly sales declines in China in November and has trimmed its
Chinese sales forecast for this year.
In September, Chinese prosecutors launched a criminal
bribery investigation into a former senior executive at FAW
Group Corp, a Chinese partner of Volkswagen AG and
Toyota Motor Corp.
Dongfeng's announcement came after the Hong Kong market
closed. Its shares ended 0.55 percent higher, lagging a 1.25
percent rise in the Hang Seng Index.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Samuel Shen in
Shanghai; Additional reporting by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by
Pravin Char)