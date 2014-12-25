SHANGHAI Dec 25 China's anti-corruption
watchdog said on Thursday it was investigating Fan Zhong, a
former senior executive at Dongfeng Motor Group Co,
the local venture partner of Peugeot SA and Nissan
Motor Co, for alleged "serious disciplinary
violations".
Fan, a former deputy secretary of the Communist Party
committee at the company, is the latest target of Beijing's
corruption investigation into state-owned Dongfeng, which also
owns a carmaking venture with Honda Motor Co Ltd.
The investigation is part of China's intensifying
anti-corruption drive led by the Central Commission for
Discipline Inspection (CCDI), with President Xi Jinping vowing
to clean up the government and the corporate sector.
A Dongfeng spokeswoman confirmed Fan, who had also headed
the automaker's workers' union, was being investigated but
declined to comment further. Fan, who is retired, could not be
reached.
Dongfeng said last week that Ren Yong, the company's
supervisor and vice president of its Nissan venture, was being
investigated for suspected corruption.
The CCDI said on Tuesday it was investigating a former top
executive at China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
for suspected "serious violations" of the law.
In September, Chinese prosecutors launched a criminal
bribery investigation into a former senior executive at FAW
Group Corp, a Chinese partner of Volkswagen AG and
Toyota Motor Corp.
Dongfeng's shares were not traded on Thursday in Hong Kong
due to the Christmas holiday.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Eric
Meijer)