SHANGHAI Aug 29 Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd
posted a better-than-expected 54 percent rise in
first-half earnings due to "remarkable" progress in the sales
of several newly-launched models and improved operating
efficiency.
Chairman Xu Ping said he would press ahead with global
expansion and would further improve the business structure of
the Chinese partner of Japanese carmakers Nissan Motors Co
and Honda Motor Co to avoid potential risks
from the volatile Sino-Japan relationship.
Dongfeng, which also owns joint ventures with France's
Peugeot SA and Renault SA, made 8.51 billion
yuan ($1.39 billion) in net profit during the first six months
of the year, compared with 5.5 billion yuan a year earlier, the
company said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange. Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on
average a 11 percent rise in net profit to 6.1 billion yuan.
(1 US dollar = 6.1430 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Michael Urquhart)