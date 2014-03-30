By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
| SHANGHAI, March 30
SHANGHAI, March 30 China's Dongfeng Motor Group
Co Ltd reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise
in 2013 profit due to a rebound in sales at its Japanese
partners.
The country's second biggest carmaker, which on Wednesday
agreed to buy a stake in struggling French peer PSA Peugeot
Citroen, said net profit was 10.53 billion yuan ($1.70
billion), according to a statement through the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange.
That beat a forecast of 10.24 billion yuan from 28 analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters, and compared with 9 billion yuan a
year earlier.
Dongfeng's growth was largely driven by a sales rebound at
its two Japanese ventures - which combined accounted for nearly
half of vehicle sales by volume in 2013 - as anti-Japan
sentiment inside China triggered by a 2012 territorial dispute
eased.
Dongfeng's ventures with Honda Motor Co Ltd and
Nissan Motor Co last year reported sales increases of
113.9 percent and 19.9 percent by volume respectively,
rebounding from a low base.
In 2012, a dispute between Beijing and Tokyo over a group of
uninhabited islands in the South China Sea hurt sales of
Japanese brands in China.
"Reputation of Japanese car brands is still falling in China
due to political tensions," said Liang Yonghuo, analyst at
Haitong International Research Ltd.
"Relying too much on Japanese brands is a risk for
Dongfeng."
The agreement to buy 14 percent of PSA for 800 million euros
($1.10 billion) is part of a 3 billion euro capital tie-up that
will see Dongfeng become one of PSA's biggest shareholders,
matching holdings by the French government and the Peugeot
family.
Dongfeng formed a joint venture with another French
carmaker, Renault SA, last year, when they started
building a factory in the central city of Wuhan that will
manufacture 150,000 cars a year upon completion.
State-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group, which owns ventures
with Honda, Toyota Motor Corp, Isuzu Motors Ltd
and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, is also heavily
reliant on sales of Japanese brands. Guangzhou Auto
reported a 135 percent surge in 2013 earnings.
($1 = 0.7256 Euros)
($1 = 6.2122 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by John
Stonestreet)