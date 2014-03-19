UPDATE 1-China's Bright to sell Weetabix to Post Holdings in $1.76 bln deal
* Bright took control of Weetabix from Lion in 2012 (Changes sourcing, adds Bright spokesman comments)
March 19 Guangzhou Dongfeng Hotel Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to increase investment in Guangzhou Lingnan International Enterprise's hotel unit to 208.1 million yuan ($33.61 million) from 108.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/byf77v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1920 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Bright took control of Weetabix from Lion in 2012 (Changes sourcing, adds Bright spokesman comments)
April 18 Jiangsu General Science Technology Co Ltd :