March 19 Guangzhou Dongfeng Hotel Co Ltd

* Says board agrees to increase investment in Guangzhou Lingnan International Enterprise's hotel unit to 208.1 million yuan ($33.61 million) from 108.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/byf77v

