* Sees China's auto sales rising to 20 mln in 2012
* Dongfeng sales growth outpacing than industry
* In discussions with Volvo on commercial vehicles
By Alison Leung
HONG KONG, March 28 Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd
, China's No.2 automaker, expects its vehicle sales to
rise about 15 percent this year, outperforming its forecast for
an 8 percent increase in sales for the industry, its chairman
said on Wednesday.
Sales growth in China's overall market, including trucks and
buses, is forecast to rise to 20 million vehicles in 2012 from
last year's 18.51 million vehicles, said Xu Ping, the company's
chairman.
"We believe that after the market volatilities in the past
two years, China's auto sales should return to a solid and
rational growth," he told reporters at a results briefing.
He expects overall sales in China, the world's largest auto
market, to rise 8-10 percent each year for the next 10 years on
the back of steady economic growth.
Industry observers also expect the market to stabilise in
the coming months, thanks to solid demand in smaller cities that
is replacing coastal urban areas as the main growth catalyst.
Xu said he expected the company to sell 2.45 million-2.5
million vehicles this year, an increase of 15 percent over 2011.
"This year our growth will be relatively fast," he said,
adding that the company planned to launch about nine new
passenger car models in 2012.
Dongfeng Motor reported a 4.6 percent drop in net profit for
2011 to 10.48 billion yuan ($1.66 billion) on Tuesday as a
slowing market and parts supply disruptions from natural
disasters dented the sales of Japanese partner Honda Motor Co
Ltd.
It sold 2.17 million vehicles in 2011, up 11.7 percent,
thanks to stellar performance of its other Japanese partner,
Nissan Motor, which made up 68 percent of its annual
tally. Dongfeng Motor's overall sales included 1.65 million
passenger cars, which was up 16 percent from a year earlier.
China's car sales rose only 5.2 percent last year, the
slowest pace of growth since the nation's car culture took off
at the turn of the century after Beijing scrapped tax incentives
for small cars.
Honda, which contributed to 11.8 percent of Dongfeng's
deliveries in 2011, is the smallest of Dongfeng's three foreign
partners, which also include PSA Peugeot-Citroen.
VOLVO DISCUSSION
The company and Volvo are in discussions and
exploring the synergy effects for possible cooperation between
the two on the commercial vehicle front, Xu said.
"We are not just looking into heavy duty trucks, but also
other commercial vehicles, and distribution channels etc," he
added.
Talk of a Dongfeng heavy truck venture with Volvo
has been swirling for years despite both sides having yet to
provide any updates on the issue.
The tie-up with Volvo is intended to shore up Dongfeng's
heavy truck business as the unit within the venture with Nissan
has been making Dongfeng-branded heavy trucks only, local media
reported earlier this month.
Cai Wei, Dongfeng's vice president, said discussions between
Dongfeng and Volvo started three years ago and were briefly
suspended but have resumed.
"Once we have a clear picture on synergy, others could move
very quickly," he said.
Xu said the company still had no timetable for the issue of
mainland China listed A-shares.
Dongfeng Motor shares rose 4.8 percent on Wednesday, beating
an 0.8 percent fall on the main index.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Matt Driskill)