* Peugeot and Dongfeng announce tie-up
* Past restructuring was "painful enough" - minister
* Investors awaiting turnaround plans - analysts
(Updates with official announcement)
By Samuel Shen and Laurence Frost
SHANGHAI/PARIS, Feb 19 PSA Peugeot Citroen
and China's Dongfeng have agreed a 3 billion euro
($4.1 billion) capital tie-up that brings the troubled French
carmaker new leadership, more time to turn its business around
and an end to two centuries of family control.
Peugeot, Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and the
French government have signed a non-binding outline agreement,
China's second biggest carmaker announced on Wednesday,
confirming an earlier Reuters report.
Peugeot Chief Executive Philippe Varin and former Renault
executive Carlos Tavares, who will replace Varin when the deal
is finalised, must now explain how the fresh capital can be used
to improve the bottom line, analysts said.
"Expectations are running high," London-based ISI Group
analyst Erich Hauser said in a note. "PSA (Peugeot) needs to
show a new equity story to keep investors interested."
Under the memorandum of understanding signed on Tuesday,
Dongfeng and the French state will each pay about 800 million
euros ($1.10 billion) for a 14 percent stake in a reserved share
sale and a rights issue, Dongfeng said in a statement published
on the Hong Kong stock exchange website.
Existing shareholders will get warrants entitling them to
more stock at the same 7.50 euro price as the reserved issue, a
40 percent discount to their market value, raising up to a
further billion euros.
The Peugeot family will see its 25.4 percent stake and 38
percent of voting rights diluted to parity with Dongfeng and the
French state, ceding control of the company it founded in 1810
as a maker of tools and coffee mills.
The rescue deal and an expected new lending partnership with
Banco Santander will help Peugeot survive the expiry
next year of 7 billion euros in state guarantees keeping its
lending arm afloat.
Dongfeng is the latest Chinese carmaker to take a
significant stake in a Western peer after Zhejiang Geely Holding
bought Sweden's Volvo Car in 2010 and SAIC Group
acquired South Korea's SSangyong.
Besides putting some of its 24 billion yuan ($3.96 billion)
of cash reserves to work, some analysts have questioned what the
Chinese carmaker and its own Fengshen line of vehicles stand to
gain from the tie-up.
Under the MOU, Peugeot and Dongfeng's China joint venture
will aim to sell 1.5 million vehicles a year starting 2020.
It will also jointly establish a research and development centre
in China, and consider setting up a new company responsible for
the sales in the Asia-Pacific region, especially Southeast Asia.
Industry experts have cast doubt over how much engineering
know-how Peugeot will share with Dongfeng given the lengthy
negotiations Geely had to undertake to convince Volvo to make
technology available even though it owned 100 percent of the
Swedish brand.
In the end the European carmaker only parted with platform
technology that it had decided to retire. The two companies
recently agreed however to jointly develop small-car technology.
Peugeot has limited market penetration in Southeast Asia.
Last year it sold about 6,500 cars in Malaysia, its biggest
regional market, accounting for just one percent of that
country's car sales, according to research firm LMC Automotive.
Under Peugeot family control, company insiders say the
carmaker has been slow to adapt to competitive threats and has
missed opportunities to deepen partnerships with BMW,
Toyota and Mitsubishi Motors.
Analysts say Dongfeng's cash buys time but does not address
the European problems behind much of Peugeot's 3 billion euro
cash burn and 5 billion net loss in 2012.
The company needs to scrap another plant and freeze
investment to return to profit in the region, Max Warburton of
Bernstein Research said on Feb. 14.
While the remedy would be "risky, disruptive and stressful",
Warburton said, "there's still a chance Peugeot can trade its
way out of its current difficulties".
But the French government, which initially obstructed last
year's closure of the Aulnay factory near Paris, has already
warned it is unlikely to accept any more plant cuts in its new
role as a major shareholder.
Further closures "are not on the agenda", Industry Minister
Arnaud Montebourg told France Inter radio on Tuesday. "The
restructuring has already happened, and it was painful enough."
Peugeot is expected to meet existing commitments to build at
least one new model at each French site and produce 1 million
vehicles domestically by 2016, Montebourg said.
Peugeot shares fell 2.2 percent to close at 12.50 euros.
Dongfeng shares fell 0.7 percent as of midday Wednesday as they
resumed trade after being suspended a day earlier pending
announcement of the PSA deal, while the broader market was flat.
The deal, which follows months of talks and remains subject
to a Peugeot shareholder vote, is likely to be signed formally
during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Paris in late
March, sources say.
($1 = 0.7298 euros)
($1 = 6.0641 Chinese yuan)
