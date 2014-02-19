HONG KONG Feb 19 China's Dongfeng Motor Group
Co said on Wednesday it will invest 800 million euros
($1.1 billion) in French carmaker Peugeot SA via a
share sale and rights issue while France's government does the
same, confirming a Reuters report.
Peugeot, Dongfeng and the French government signed a
non-binding outline agreement on the deal on Tuesday, two
sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
In a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Dongfeng said
it had entered into a non-binding accord with Peugeot to
strengthen co-operation in technology, research and development,
manufacturing and overseas distribution.
Trading in Dongfeng's shares, which was suspended on
Tuesday, will resume on Wednesday.
For full statement please click link.reuters.com/bec96v
($1 = 0.7272 euros)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)