BEIJING, March 27 Dongfeng Motor Group , China's second-largest automaker, reported a 4.6 percent drop in 2011 earnings.

Net income for the year totalled 10.48 billion yuan ($1.66 billion), down from 10.98 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said.

The result lagged a consensus forecast of 10.95 billion yuan from 23 analysts polled by Thomson One. ($1 = 6.3140 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)