* 2011 net fell on Honda's parts supply woes
* Outlook to improve in 2012 as Honda revives
* Braved market slowdown, thanks to Nissan
* Investing $6.5 billion in 2012 and 2013
* New CR-V and Venucia to help lift sales
By Fang Yan and Ken Wills
BEIJING, March 27 Dongfeng Motor Group
, China's second-largest automaker, reported a 4.6
percent decline in its annual earnings in 2011 as a slowing
market and parts supply disruption from natural disasters dented
the sales of its Japanese partner, Honda Motor.
The outlook should improve steadily in 2012, industry
observers say, as the No.3 Japanese automaker recovers.
"Honda was a drag for Dongfeng last year. CR-V's production
at Dongfeng-Honda was suspended for quite some time because of
supply problems," said John Zeng, Asia Pacific chief at industry
consultancy LMC Automotive. "But the new CR-V that hit the
market in February and other new models at Dongfeng's joint
ventures will definitely be a big help."
Dongfeng's earned 10.48 billion yuan ($1.66 billion) in 2011
net income, down 4.6 percent from a year earlier and slightly
off the consensus forecast of 10.95 billion yuan from 23
analysts polled by Thomson One. Revenue came to 131.44 billion
yuan, up 7.4 percent year on year.
SAIC had predicted a more than 40 percent jump in its annual
earnings on solid auto sales and an asset purchase deal with its
state parent.
In a statement posted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
website, Dongfeng said it remained upbeat for the outlook and
pledged to invest 41.6 billion yuan ($6.59 billion) in 2012 and
2013 in vehicle development and capacity expansion.
"We are confident that there are still a lot of
opportunities and bright prospect for Chinese auto industry," it
said, citing China's low auto penetration rate and strong demand
for vehicles in lower tier cities among other factors.
Car sales in China climbed 5.2 percent in 2011, the slowest
pace of growth since the nation's car culture took off at the
turn of the century after Beijing scrapped tax incentives for
small cars.
The policy change hurt Chinese brands more than foreign
brands because people are no longer motivated to buy cheap Chery
or BYD cars without any incentives.
As such, Dongfeng and other auto groups with foreign
affiliations held up better than some independent players, such
as BYD and Chery Automobile Co.
Dongfeng sold 2.17 million vehicles in 2011, up 11.7
percent, vastly outperforming a 2.5 climb in the overall China
market, thanks to stellar performance of its other Japanese
partner, Nissan Motor, which made up 68 percent of its
annual tally.
Dongfeng's bigger rival, SAIC Motor, which makes
vehicles in partnership with General Motors and
Volkswagen AG, delivered more than 4 million vehicles,
up 12 percent.
Dongfeng's Hong Kong-listed shares closed at HK$13.2 on
Tuesday, down 0.15 percent ahead of the release of its annual
earnings, lagging a 1.83 percent gain of the Hang Seng Index
.
HONDA PARTNER
Honda, which contributed to 11.8 percent of Dongfeng's
deliveries in 2011, is the smallest of Dongfeng's three foreign
partners, which also include PSA Peugeot-Citroen.
Honda was also the slowest to recover from supply chain
disruptions after the March 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami
and it was the only carmaker whose factory was inundated by
devastating floods in Thailand, Southeast Asia's export hub.
Its global output dropped last year by a fifth to 2.91
million cars, which prompted it to slash its annual profit
guidance to the lowest level in three years. [ID: nL4E8CV11N]
Honda, which also operates a car venture with Guangzhou
Automobile Group Co, recorded a 22.8 percent sales
decline in the first two months, lagging the overall market.
Sales were expected to pick up as the new CR-V and other new
models, hit the showrooms, industry observers say.
Dongfeng-Nissan, meanwhile, rolled out their first joint venture
brand, Venucia, last week.