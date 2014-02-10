SHANGHAI Feb 10 China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co
Ltd, currently in talks to buy a stake in PSA Peugeot
Citroen, asked on Monday for a trading halt pending an
announcement concerning "inside information".
Dongfeng, which already has a joint venture with Peugeot in
China, did not give further details and company spokesman Zhou
Mi said he was not aware of the reason behind the suspension.
The halt comes after sources in France told Reuters on
Friday that Peugeot negotiators and French government officials
will be in China this week for what they hope will be a final
round of negotiations on the tie-up with the China's second
biggest automaker.
The sources said the proposed deal that would see the
Chinese carmaker and French government take matching stakes in
the Paris-based company through a 3 billion euro ($4.09 billion)
share issue.
The final push for an agreement, due to be presented to the
French carmaker's board on Feb. 18, follows public discord among
members of the founding Peugeot family and protests from
minority shareholders over the planned capital increase.
It was immediately not clear whether the final agreement, if
reached, would be between Peugeot and Dongfeng or its unlisted,
state-owned parent, Dongfeng Motor Corporation.
Crippled by Europe's six-year market slump, Peugeot has said
it needs fresh funding to survive in the medium term. The
company's financing arm is already being kept afloat by a 7
billion euro loan guarantee from the French state.
Zhang Yuguang, China-based spokesman for Peugeot, said he
was not aware of a trip to China by company negotiators.
