BRIEF-Apple International raises 401.6 mln yen via private placement
* Says it issued 1.4 million shares of its common stock via private placement to Isuzu Motors Limited and raised 401.6 million yen in total on May 31
April 29 For a full statement on the results of Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, which is a China's second-largest automaker, please click on: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung and Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Says it issued 1.4 million shares of its common stock via private placement to Isuzu Motors Limited and raised 401.6 million yen in total on May 31
* Moody's says global luxury retailers' earnings growth could double in 2017 but won't return to double-digit levels soon