BRIEF-Melbourne IT Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending finalisation of a potential corporate acquisition by Melbourne IT and associated funding arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Dongguan Development Holdings Co Ltd
* Says 2013 preliminary net profit up 12.74 percent y/y at 400.4 million yuan ($65.6 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/mar27v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Seeks trading halt pending finalisation of a potential corporate acquisition by Melbourne IT and associated funding arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adams replaces managing director and co-founder Stuart Allinson